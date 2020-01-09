Man pleads guilty to federal charges in death of Dequante Hobbs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with firing a shot that killed a 7-year-old boy sitting at his kitchen table has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges.
Wyatt Lamar Williams, 25, of Louisville, pleaded guilty to three federal firearms charges. Williams had already pleaded guilty to state charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment and receiving a stolen firearm.
The fatal gunshot was fired during an altercation in a dice game in May of 2017. The bullet went through a window and hit Dequante Hobbs in the neck while he was sitting at his kitchen table eating a piece of cake.
In a plea deal, Williams received a 20 year sentence on the state charges. With his federal guilty plea, Williams is facing up to 10 years in prison on each count.
