Mother of child left in stolen car appears in court
Kayla Simpers hid her face from cameras during her January 9, 2020 arraignment in Bullitt District Court. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute | January 9, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST - Updated January 9 at 1:23 PM

SHEPREHEDDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman facing charges for leaving her baby inside her running and unlocked car right before it was stolen has made her initial court appearance.

Kayla Simpers and her family. (Source: Kayla Simpers)

During a quick proceeding in Bullitt District Court, Kayla Simpers entered a not guilty plea to a second degree wanton endangerment charge.

Simpers told WAVE 3 News that she was just dropping something off at a store in Shepherdsville on the morning of December 16, 2019, when her Ford Escape with her 13-month-old inside was stolen.

Simpers called it the worst mistake she's ever made.

Police arrested Joshua Reynolds, 22, after he led them on a chase that began in the Bullitt County and ended on Interstate 65 in Southern Louisville Metro. The baby was still inside the car.

Simpers originally said to WAVE 3 that this was a wake-up call for her. At the time, police said she wasn't facing any charges.

After her arraignment, Simpers chose not to talk with WAVE 3 News. She is now seeking representation from a public defender and is due back in court in April.

