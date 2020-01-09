Mother of child left in stolen car appears in court

SHEPREHEDDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman facing charges for leaving her baby inside her running and unlocked car right before it was stolen has made her initial court appearance.
During a quick proceeding in Bullitt District Court, Kayla Simpers entered a not guilty plea to a second degree wanton endangerment charge.
Simpers told WAVE 3 News that she was just dropping something off at a store in Shepherdsville on the morning of December 16, 2019, when her Ford Escape with her 13-month-old inside was stolen.
Simpers called it the worst mistake she's ever made.
Police arrested Joshua Reynolds, 22, after he led them on a chase that began in the Bullitt County and ended on Interstate 65 in Southern Louisville Metro. The baby was still inside the car.
Simpers originally said to WAVE 3 that this was a wake-up call for her. At the time, police said she wasn't facing any charges.
After her arraignment, Simpers chose not to talk with WAVE 3 News. She is now seeking representation from a public defender and is due back in court in April.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.