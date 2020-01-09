Rep. Charles Booker officially enters U.S. Senate race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker officially entered the race for U.S. Senate Wednesday. He was in Frankfort to file the paperwork.
At a rally in Louisville on Sunday, he made his case for why he says he’s the best Democratic candidate to face Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
He says he will fight for everyday Kentuckians working at every level of government.
Booker was elected to the Kentucky State House of Representatives in 2018.
