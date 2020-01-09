Search for suspect continues 2 weeks after woman, 85, was beaten and robbed

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Nearly two weeks after a brazen attack on an elderly woman in Clarksville, police said they are narrowing in on leads.
The police report states the victim, 85, was beaten and robbed inside her home Dec. 27 at the Fairington Apartments in Clarksville.
Hours before the attack the victim and her daughter were having dinner inside the woman’s ground-level apartment when they heard someone at the backdoor.
The daughter told police she and her mother both saw a man they didn’t know outside.
Around 7:30 p.m., when the victim walked her daughter home, police believe the suspect broke in through the locked sliding glass door.
He was there when the victim returned from the walk.
She couldn’t remember everything about the attack but told a neighbor who found her that the suspect was bashing her head into the ground.
When EMS arrived, the victim was laying on the ground with severe lacerations, bruising and swelling on her face.
According to the News and Tribune, investigators believe the attack may have been motivated by money; the victim’s wallet was found in a dumpster on the property.
Nearly two weeks after the reported attack, the victim is still in the hospital, however, police say she is in good condition.
