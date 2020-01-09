Storm/SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Edition

SATURDAY: Any morning break would only allow for an evening warmer day with record highs possible into the 70s. There looks to be a fading band of heavy rain (some thunder) that will cross southern IN to near Louisville by late morning/midday. If it is indeed fading, it will actually ease the severe threat down although a burst of higher gusts possible even with that band of rain. South of Louisville, there will be another line that develops that may enhance near I-65 and pushes east. It will be that band that will need to be watched for damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief tornado. This will all happen fairly quick as this system is in no hurry to stick around.