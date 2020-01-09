Storm/SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Edition

There will be several pieces to this setup over the next few days.
REST OF TODAY/TONIGHT: Mainly about the gusty winds and increase in clouds. The rain will hold off to our west/northwest.
LATE NIGHT into FRIDAY: The rain bands will drop into southern Indiana with a few crossing over the river into northern Kentucky as well. Very much an on/off type of rain. It will remain windy and mild with temperatures generally in the 50s.
FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING: A warm period with the wind easing up overnight into Saturday morning. You will hear it as you try to sleep. It will be a warm night with temperatures basically staying around 60 degrees. Spotty downpours will be possible but a widespread rain looks to take a break during this time.
SATURDAY: Any morning break would only allow for an evening warmer day with record highs possible into the 70s. There looks to be a fading band of heavy rain (some thunder) that will cross southern IN to near Louisville by late morning/midday. If it is indeed fading, it will actually ease the severe threat down although a burst of higher gusts possible even with that band of rain. South of Louisville, there will be another line that develops that may enhance near I-65 and pushes east. It will be that band that will need to be watched for damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief tornado. This will all happen fairly quick as this system is in no hurry to stick around.
We dry out Saturday night and remain breezy and colder.
Rainfall totals will still vary highly depending on the rain showers late tonight/Friday, the rain band on Saturday on the north side, and the t-storms on Saturday on the south side. So overall it is best to just say 1-3″. Locally higher will be possible if you get impacted by multiple rounds.
Stay close to the forecast as we continue to fine-tune the details.
