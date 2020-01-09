Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky begins production of RAV4 hybrid

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The most popular SUV in America is being added to the Georgetown production plant.
TMMK has produced the most popular sedan, the Camry, for 18 straight years. Now it will also produce the RAV4 Hybrid starting with the 2020 edition. 2019 was the best selling year in RAV4 history. Its sales were up 92 percent from the year before.
The RAV4 Hybrid is the fourth electric vehicle produced at TMMK. it also makes the Avalon Hybrid, Camry Hybrid and Lexus ES 300h.
We are excited to see the past nine months of preparation come to life with the completion of our first Kentucky-built 2020 RAV4 Hybrid,” said TMMK President Susan Elkington. “This milestone would not have been possible without the hard work of our dedicated team members and our recent investments. We are proud to offer an alternative powertrain for each of the products we currently build and couldn’t be happier to add the popular RAV4 Hybrid to that list."
Toyota plans to have an electric option on all Toyota and Lexus models. Toyota currently sells more alternative powertrain vehicles than the rest of the industry combined.
TMMK is Toyota’s largest plant in the world with more than nine million square feet of floor space, more than 8,000 full-time team members and represents a $7-billion investment.
