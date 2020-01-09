Victim’s family responds to suspect in murder case posting $500,000 full cash bond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – More than two years after Teressa McCoy was murdered and Austin Gamez disappeared, Louisville Metro Police recently made two arrests in the case.
Larry Sauer, 35, was arrested in December for murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Thomas Lanham, 35, was arrested Monday on charges of complicity to murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence.
Less than two days after he was booked into jail, Lanham posted a $500,000 full cash bond.
"I was shocked," Amy Gamez, Austin's mom, said. "My phone was ringing at 1:30 in the morning."
Gamez got an alert early Wednesday morning from the Victim Information and Notification Everyday, or VINE, system, telling her Lanham bonded out of jail.
“You know, I might not like it, but that is his right,” she said.
Gamez added she believes the bond should have been higher.
"How the heck does somebody like that come up with $500,000 cash, half a million dollars cash?" Gamez expressed to WAVE 3 News on the phone Wednesday. "You know, they just have that kind of money just laying around to put up for bond?"
She said both her family and McCoy’s family are shocked.
“We’re both angry and we’re both concerned,” she said. “What happens now?”
Gamez said knowing people were behind bars in connection to her son’s death was helpful, but now she’s left to work through how it happened.
“I mean, how do you get closure from something like this?” she said. “I feel that there is a process to the resolution of everything. With them being arrested, but with him out now, it’s like if he did that before, he could do it again.”
Lanham posted bond Tuesday and is due back in court on Feb. 21.
Sauer is in Metro Corrections on a $250,000 cash bond and is set to be back in court in February.
