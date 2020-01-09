WAVE 3 News is getting a dog!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is teaming up with Canine Companions for Independence.
Soon, you will be able to watch on WAVE 3 News Sunrise what it takes to raise one of these incredible dogs from the oldest service dog agency in the country, to assist a person with a disability to live independently.
Once the dog turns eight weeks old, he/she will be matched with a Kentucky puppy raiser who over the course of a year-and-a-half will teach the dog important commands, how to behave in public and socialize. The dog will be joining us frequently at the WAVE 3 News studios, and at many community events, such as the Kentucky State Fair, where you can meet the dog in person.
When the dog turns a year-and-a-half, it will go to the Canine Companions for Independence facility in Ohio, where, for six months, it will complete its training before being matched with a person.
All of us at WAVE 3 News are excited to share this journey with you, as we feel it’s a “Paws-itively WAVE” endeavor.
