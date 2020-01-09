Woman alleges unwanted sexual contact during LMPD search

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman is suing LMPD after she says an officer's hands went too far during a search.
The suit filed by Kali Coates alleges unwanted sexual contact after her encounter with an officer in training.
The encounter was recorded on police body cameras in January 2019.
“When he went from her ankles all the way up to her, point of her vagina, not only did he do it aggressively, it was… it was to the point where she jumped,” Coates’ attorney, Shaun Wimberly Sr., said. “So, what he did wrong was not the proper procedure and that has been explained by the other officer right there on the spot.”
Wimberly said Coates was pulled over after a warrant was issued when she missed a court appearance.
In the video, Coates appeared to be suddenly surprised at one point in the search. Another officer then stopped the search and ordered the first officer to step away before explaining to Coates that the officer was in training.
“Her body was violated,” Wimberly said. “And to that point, I couldn't imagine what she was feeling.”
Wimberly said his client and her boyfriend both filed complaints with LMPD and there was no response.
On Thursday, a spokesman for LMPD says no complaint about the incident had been filed.
The department does not comment on pending lawsuits.
The suit is seeking unspecified damages.
