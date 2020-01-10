Ballard HS stadium demolition begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Demolition has started at Ballard High School.
The old cement bleachers that were deemed unsafe last year are now on their way out.
This past football season, Ballard had to play every game on the road because of the unsafe stadium and cement bleachers.
The demolition started Wednesday and it's expected to wrap up by Feb. 20.
The school has gotten a proposal for the rebuild project, but JCPS officials said they’re waiting for the demolition to be completed before determining their next steps.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.