1 Bellarmine wins 76-60 at McKendree

(WAVE) - #1 Bellarmine improved to 11-0 with a 76-60 win at McKendree (7-5, 2-2 GLVC) on Thursday night in Lebanon, Illinois.
Male High grad Alex Cook led the Knights with 22 points and seven rebounds. Dylan Penn added 20 points.
Bellarmine led 39-33 at the half, but when McKendree’s Stephen Oliver hit a three with 14:03 left it got the Bearcats within 46-42.
The Knights answered with a 16-2 run to put it away. Ethan Claycomb capped the run with a layup at the 7:01 mark.
Bellarmine is 11-0 and 4-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The Knights visit Southern Indiana (9-3, 1-3) at 8:30 pm on Saturday night in Evansville.
