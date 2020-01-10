City crews work to prevent flooding problems ahead of forecasted rain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The possibility of heavy rain has Louisville city crews and safety officials anticipating problems.
Louisville firefighters said almost every big rain event brings a need to rescue someone from the water.
The department has a small fleet of zodiac boats and personnel with training to rescue people in swiftly moving water.
“As many times as we have a flooding occurrence, we’re going to have to do it,” Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said. “Even if it’s not a flooding occurrence, but anytime we get a decent amount of substantial rain, we’re going to be dispatching our zodiacs and our swift water teams to pull somebody out of water somewhere.”
On Friday, other departments worked to prevent problems. MSD personnel were clearing debris from storm drains on and below the surface.
“We like to keep things open so the water can flow away from the pavement as quickly as possible,” MSD Communications Manager Sheryl Lauder said. “It’s also imperative to get it off the roadway because of just roadway water which is for safety.”
