Coroner: Pit bull attacks, kills Kentucky man

CONWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died following a dog attack in northern Rockcastle County.
Rockcastle County Coroner Marvin Owens said he was called to a home on U.S. 25 in Conway on Friday morning for a reported fatal dog attack.
When state police arrived, they said they found an aggressive pit bull next to a truck. Troopers said they were forced to shoot it.
Police are still investigating how the man died. The coroner said it appears the man was attacked by the dog, which police said was not a stray.
Investigators said another person lived at the home as well. They’re now trying to identify that person.
WKYT spoke to neighbors across the street who said they didn’t know the people who lived at the home, but said in the past few weeks they’ve heard several gunshots.
“At night time I’ve been hearing several gunshots going up and down this road,” Jerry Merritt said. “I don’t know what they’re shooting at or for the fun of it or what.”
State police were at the scene for several hours.
A veterinarian was called to the scene to pick up the dead pit bull and test it for rabies.
