David James re-elected as Louisville Metro Council president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Council met for the first time in 2020 on Thursday, and Metro Council President David James was re-elected to a third term in his seat.
In mapping out the year ahead, President James named these as challenges:
- Finding the $14 million dollars to pay for next year’s pension increase
- Working with state lawmakers for a restaurant tax or other options to offset pension costs
- Focusing on safety in Louisville
The next Louisville Metro Council meeting is Jan. 23 at 6:00 p.m.
