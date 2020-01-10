David James re-elected as Louisville Metro Council president

By Shellie Sylvestri | January 10, 2020 at 12:12 AM EST - Updated January 10 at 12:12 AM
Metro Council President David James also represents District 6 in Louisville, which includes Victory Park.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Council met for the first time in 2020 on Thursday, and Metro Council President David James was re-elected to a third term in his seat.

In mapping out the year ahead, President James named these as challenges:

  • Finding the $14 million dollars to pay for next year’s pension increase
  • Working with state lawmakers for a restaurant tax or other options to offset pension costs
  • Focusing on safety in Louisville

The next Louisville Metro Council meeting is Jan. 23 at 6:00 p.m.

