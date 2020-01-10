Evans scores 16 as #7 UofL wins 87-41 at Miami

(WAVE) - #7 UofL scored the first nine of the game and never looked back in an 87-41 blowout win at Miami on Thursday night.
Junior guard Dana Evans led the way with 16 points. Kylie Shook added 14 points, 8 rebounds and three blocks. Yacine Diop scored 15 off the bench and Jazmine Jones scored 10.
The Cards led 15-4 after a quarter and held the Hurricanes without a field goal in the first 10 minutes. It was 37-16 at the half.
UofL did not let up in the second half, outscoring Miami 50-25 in the final 20 minutes.
The Cards improve to 15-1, 4-0 in the ACC. Miami falls to 9-6. 1-3.
UofL hosts Wake Forest (10-5, 3-1) on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.
