FORECAST: Multiple rounds of rain, strong winds through Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES:
- WIND ADVISORY: Saturday from 3 AM to midnight
- SATURDAY: Wind gusts over 45 mph possible
- 1-3″ of rain Friday-Saturday with flash flooding and river flooding concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be mild with highs in the 60s. It will also be windy with gusts between 25 and 35 MPH. Showers will continue throughout the day with the best chance across southern Indiana.
Scattered showers continue tonight as gusty winds continue. Temperatures remain warm overnight, hovering in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Saturday is an Alert Day as record high temps, heavy rain, and strong winds are expected. Strong storms are possible, especially south of Louisville. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible as 1-3 of rain falls; southern Indiana will see the highest totals.
Rain ends across the region Saturday night but it stays windy as colder air rolls in. Lows will tumble into the 30s Saturday.
The weekend ends with dry and cool weather. Highs on Sunday max out near 50° under partly sunny skies.
