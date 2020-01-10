Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — One of the best games in the Big Ten this weekend has Rutgers playing at Illinois on Saturday. Both teams were picked in the bottom half of the Big Ten in the preseason. Both are surprises. Rutgers (12-3, 3-1) has won six straight and is one game behind league-leading Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights are out to their best 15-game start since the 1975-76 team went undefeated in the regular season. Illinois (11-5, 3-2) is 1 1/2 games out of first place following its 71-70 win at Wisconsin on Wednesday.