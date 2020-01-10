Howard’s 43 point night leads #14 UK to 81-71 win at Alabama

(WAVE) - Rhyne Howard surpassed her four-day old career-high with a 43 point night on Thursday at Alabama as the #14 Cats (13-2, 2-1 SEC) beat the Tide 81-71.
Howard scored 37 in a win over Tennessee on Sunday. Her 43 point tied the UK program record. Jennifer O’Neill scored 43 against Baylor on December 6, 2013.
Howard hit 14 of 21 shots including 7-11 from three.
UK trailed Bama 15-9 after a first quarter, but responded by outscoring the Tide 28-9 in the second quarter. Howard scored 10 in that quarter.
Alabama falls to 10-6, 0-3 in the SEC.
The Cats are Florida (11-5, 2-1) on Sunday at 12 p.m.
