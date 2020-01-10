ISP: 2 killed, 1 airlifted after fatal crash on State Road 256 and Thompson Road

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police, with the help of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department, are investigating after two people died in a crash Thursday afternoon.
According to ISP, the incident involved a Madison PD pursuit that ended when the fleeing car lost control going eastbound on State Road 256 and Thompson Road in Jefferson County between 3 and 4 p.m.
Sgt. Stephen Wheelis with Indiana State Police confirmed two people in the car were killed. A third person was airlifted to UofL Hospital.
The victim’s identities have not been released. It is unknown which victim was driving.
No law enforcement agents were injured in the crash.
Indiana State Police is taking the lead on the investigation. Wheelis said ISP has a crash reconstruction team working the scene to help in the investigation.
