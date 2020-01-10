ISP: Teen driver involved in wreck that killed his 2 friends did not have a license

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The two teenagers killed and a third who was injured when a police chase ended in a violent crash have all been identified.
A pursuit involving a Madison, Ind., police officer and a vehicle with three passengers inside ended when the fleeing car lost control on State Road 256 and Thompson Road in Jefferson County on Thursday afternoon. Friday, Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles posted two pictures from the gruesome crash scene on Facebook. They are embedded below:
(Story continues below the Facebook post)
Also Friday, Wheeles shared a statement with media that listed the names of the victims. Blake Coombs, 18, was the driver of the vehicle, the statement said. Coombs, who also went by the name Blake Eisenhower, did not have a license to drive, Wheeles said.
Southwestern High School Superintendent Jeff Bates told WAVE 3 News reporter Sean Baute that one of the students killed was senior Tyler Cooley, also 18. Cooley was in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash. Nineteen-year-old Brooklyn James was in the back seat and also was killed.
Coombs was airlifted to UofL Hospital. His condition was not available, but a man claiming to be his grandfather posted on Facebook that the victim is “non-responsive” and was experiencing “bleeding on the brain.”
No law enforcement agents were injured.
Southwestern High School has canceled Friday night’s Homecoming dance.
Indiana State Police is leading the investigation.
