Kentucky AG backs bill to prohibit sanctuary cities for undocumented immigrants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he supports a new bill that would prohibit sanctuary cities for undocumented immigrants.
The bill is Senate Bill 1 and is labeled the chamber's top priority for the upcoming legislative session.
The bill would exempt schools and boards of education for illegal migrants and offers protections for those who are witnesses or victims of a crime.
It also prohibits a federal immigration officer from going to a jail to enforce federal immigration laws.
Cameron said the bill is needed to support law enforcement to make sure they have all the tools they need.
“Why would we want our local law enforcement collaborating and coordinating with federal agencies to keep our communities safe?” Cameron questioned Thursday.
Not everyone agrees with his views, though, including Senator Reginald Thomas.
"There is not one law enforcement agency in this state that has come forward and said at any time, ‘We cannot do our jobs, and we need the help of the immigration and customs service, ICE,’” Thomas said.
