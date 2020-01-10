Kentucky health officials report first vaping death in the state

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A person in Kentucky has died after a vaping-relating illness, health confirmed said Friday.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) commissioner confirmed the person who died was a man in his late 20s.
The death was reported by DPH following an update of investigations related to vaping and e-cigarette use illness and lung injuries, called EVALI.
“We are saddened to announce the death associated with this outbreak,” The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Acting Secretary Eric Friedlander said. “To protect public health, we urge Kentuckians – especially young people - to stop using all vaping products.”
There are seven confirmed cases of EVALI in Kentucky, 15 pending cases, 13 probable cases which included Friday’s reported death, and 48 possible cases.
Eleven reports of lung injury were determined not to be EVALI-related.
DPH has been investigating EVALI since September of 2019 and has offered several links for those looking to stop the use of vapes and e-cigarettes:
