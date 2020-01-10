Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five million independent voters in California could play a decisive role in the state's March 3 Democratic presidential primary. But tapping them won't be easy because of complicated election rules and the unfamiliarity many voters have with participating in presidential primaries so early in the campaign. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg have been most aggressive in pursuing independents. Success will require candidates to have a sophisticated organization in California even as they spend much of their time focusing on the early voting states that will kick off the primary season next month.