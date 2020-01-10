LMPD: Shots fired near officer as he was getting into his car in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating after a reported shooting in Fern Creek Thursday evening.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, shots were fired from a car in the area of the 8700 block of Bates Road while an officer was getting into his vehicle around 7:40 p.m.
The officer was not hit and there are no reports of anyone else being injured.
Smiley said the officer did not fire his weapon.
The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is currently investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
