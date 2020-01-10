Longtime Louisville public servant and Fraternal Order of Police founder laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers paid respects to a longtime public servant and founder of the Fraternal Order of Police Thursday.
Charlie Yates served as a Louisville officer between 1951-1976 in the Patrol Unit, the Vice Squad, the Detective Bureau and the Mayor’s office.
Yates, the great-uncle of Louisville Metro Council Member David Yates, passed away Dec. 23.
His visitation was Thursday, followed by a service by the FOP, which Yates helped form in 1962.
Yates was also a World War II veteran who was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army.
David Yates told WAVE 3 News that his great-uncle was full of life.
“He did a lot and impacted a lot of people,” David Yates said. “He never lost his sense of humor.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.