Louisville paddle boarders take advantage of January warm spell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – On the Ohio River, boats covered in white tarps show that its winter, but joggers passing by them in shorts and t-shirts prove it doesn't feel like a typical one.
"I don't remember in January a day this warm," Rachel Datillo said. "Maybe, like, not super freezing or anything, but I don't remember last year it being anything like this."
In the winter, the paddleboard business Dattilo co-owns doubles as a coffee shop. So, when it’s too cold to get on the water, the heat of a fresh brew at Endless Summer Paddle and Coffee is what supplements business.
"We do go a couple of months where we don't see those people," she said. "So, it’s nice to have them come in and chat."
Right now, the seasonal specials are hot chocolate and warm apple cider, but the weather outside seems to be what is making the shop's name seem even more relevant.
"Especially now that it is warming out, people are like, ‘I'm so excited about paddling, I can't wait,’" Datillo said.
And she said some of them won’t have to. Endless Summer is scheduling paddle sessions for next Tuesday, which Dattilo noted is a rare way to spend the day in January.
"We saw an opportunity to get people excited again about paddle season," she said. "It's only January, but in reality, spring isn’t that far away really. It feels like."
Dattilo said some paddlers do use wetsuits to get on the water in cold weather, and those attending the Tuesday paddle session next week should have some experience already.
She said the event is contingent on other weather factors including wind, rain and river levels.
