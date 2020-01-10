Missing: Chesterfield 13-year-old boy last seen by family on Thursday

Javon Harrison, 13, was last seen by his family on Jan. 9 at their home on Deerwater Ct. (Source: Chesterfield County Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 10, 2020 at 5:28 AM EST - Updated January 10 at 6:49 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen by his family on Thursday.

Javon Harrison, 13, was last seen by his family on Jan. 9 at their home on Deerwater Ct.

He’s described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where Javon is should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

