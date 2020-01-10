2 murders, a drug ring and who paid a murder suspect’s $500,000 bond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It is the biggest cash bond posted in recent Jefferson County memory.
The man investigators say was involved in the murder of two people is now free with only one condition, that he doesn’t break the law again.
Thomas Lanham posted a $500,000 cash bond this week thanks to six people, WAVE 3 News discovered as part a Troubleshooter investigation.
The two murder victims are Austin Gamez and Teressa McCoy. They were both killed in a plot detectives believe was fueled by a drug ring, multiple players and tons and tons of cash.
Former Commonwealth’s Attorney-turned defense lawyer Leland Hulbert said the amount of cash that was put up for Lanham is surprising.
“I’m not aware of that ever happening before,” said Hulbert, who is not involved in the case. “I doubt the judge would think it was going to be posted that day.”
Current Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine’s office also told WAVE 3 News it could not remember the last time $500,000 was posted for someone’s bond.
So, who was behind the money?
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters went through records to find the names of six people: from one of Lanham’s former co-defendants in a drug case, William Gillespie, pitching in $5,000, to an insurance adjuster cutting a check for $130,000. But the biggest chunk, at $245,500, came from Lanham’s mother Laura. WAVE 3 News found the records where she specified her occupation is a self-employed house cleaner.
Her name also appeared on the murder indictment as owning one of two homes searched in 2018. As part of the raid, according to the indictment, detectives found drugs, guns and $47,000 in cash stashed in the ceiling, along with bundles of bills wrapped around the canisters of recessed lights.
It was that raid that led to the discovery of blood in the back seat of Thomas Lanham’s car. The blood later matched that of Austin Gamez’s mother, with 99.99-percent accuracy, the indictment said.
The document also stated that Lanham, his brother and Larry Sauer, the other suspect in the two murders, are described as being part of a large criminal organization, which in the past has led to seizures of more than $1 million and 250 pounds of marijuana.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- Victim’s family responds to suspect in murder case posting $500,000 full cash bond
- 2nd suspect indicted in 2017 double murder; family remembers victims
- Young mother left for dead along industrial road
- Murder victim's friend now missing since her disappearance
- Operation Return Home issued for murder victim’s friend
Despite all of that, Lanham’s attorney, Alex Dathorne, told WAVE 3 News his client maintains his innocence. Dathorne added that Lanham doesn’t have a history of violent crime and that the most recent charges came as a surprise to both him and his client. He also said Lanham looks forward to his day in court.
Gamez’s mother, Amy, told WAVE 3 News that she hoped to get some sort of closure by knowing the suspects are behind bars.
“There’s this fundamental nature that a person should be in jail if they’re charged with a serious crime,” Hulbert said. “But every single person charged with a crime is allowed to post a bond.”
Hulbert also said judges consider the seriousness of a crime, the suspect’s criminal history, and their financial standing when deciding a bond amount. He said he believes the judge’s bond amount was fair, but that she may not have expected for the cash to be delivered.
Lanham is scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 6. His co-defendant, Larry Sauer, is still in jail on a $250,000 bond, which has not yet been posted.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.