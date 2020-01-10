Person killed in chase that ended in crash was Indiana high school student

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - One of the victims in a crash that killed two people in southern Indiana on Thursday was a student at Southwestern High School, in Hanover, Ind.
School Superintendent Jeff Bates said one of his students was killed, but did not disclose that student’s name.
A pursuit involving a Madison police officer and a vehicle with three passengers inside ended when the fleeing car lost control on State Road 256 and Thompson Road in Jefferson County on Thursday afternoon.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles confirmed two people in the car were killed, including the Southwestern student. A third person was airlifted to UofL Hospital. That person’s condition was not available.
None of the victims’ identities has been released. It is unknown which victim was driving. No law enforcement agents were injured.
Indiana State Police is leading the investigation.
