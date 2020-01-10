School district provides grief counselors following crash that killed 2

HANOVER, In. (WAVE) – The Southwestern Jefferson County Schools’ superintendent said Friday that a student in the school district was the passenger in a deadly car crash.
Police later identified that student as 18-year-old senior Tyler Cooley. Superintendent Jeff Bates said grief counselors would be at the school for as long as they’re needed.
“It’s hit pretty hard,” Bates said. “It’s hit all of us pretty hard.”
Having just become superintendent after 14 years as principal at Southwestern High School, Bates said it’s difficult not only because he’s new to the position, but because he knows everybody at the high school.
He said eight different counselors would be at the school to provide services for students and teachers. He added that he just wants to make sure students remain a priority.
“However long it takes, whatever we need to do to help our students,” Bates said. “If we need to have additional counselors all next week, we’ll have additional counselors all next week. However long it takes.”
Bates said one of the other teens in the crash, Blake Coombs, was at one time a member of the school district, but is not currently enrolled.
The school district has canceled all Homecoming festivities for Friday night.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.