StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Edition

Squall-line approaches in a form of either very heavy rain or a band of thunderstorms. Either way, the wind gusts (which will already be strong in general in the morning) could get enhanced as it passes through. Gusts over 55 mph would then be possible with some wind damage not out of the question as well as a few power outages. There will be a small tornado risk with this band but it is way too early to discuss the zones for that. We will have to track that in the morning for any threat. Timing of its arrival is varying but in general, 8am-12pm looks good for now. We may have to slow it down in time on the southern side of it if anything. Temperatures again could break a record which currently stands at 69°.