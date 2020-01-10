Tips for cutting your energy bills this winter

A good rule of thumb is to check for leaks, and call a certified plumber if you have any issues. A leaking faucet, pipe or toilet isn’t only a pain, but a sure-fire way to suck money from your bank account. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, if your home has a leak, it can waste on average nearly 10,000 gallons of water each year. Ten percent of homes that have leaks waste 90 gallons or more every day, and you better believe that adds up. Trimming two minutes of your shower can also cut your water usage by 10,000 gallons.