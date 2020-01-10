Tow truck driver killed honored by co-workers, LMPD officers: ‘The community lost a wonderful public servant’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, dozens said their final goodbyes to LMPD civilian tow truck driver Larry Kizer in Louisville. Thursday morning, other tow truck drivers and law enforcement filed into the Newcomer Funeral Home to say goodbye.
After the service, they led a procession down Dixie Highway in his honor.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad called Kizer’s death hard for the department.
“The community lost a wonderful public servant," Conrad told WAVE 3 News. “A man that had given nearly 20 years of his life serving this community as a tow truck operator.”
Kizer was killed on New Year’s Eve when he was pinned underneath his tow truck on I-64. nor.
“Larry died doing his job, trying to make our city safer and we will forever be grateful for the work that he has done," Conrad said.
Conrad said the department will do their part to keep Kizer’s memory alive, especially at the tow lot.
“Larry’s a cat lover and adopted many a cat," Conrad said. "They’re all being fed at the tow lot and that’s something we’ll continue to do in his honor.”
LMPD is now left to mourn a second employee lost in a little more than one year; Officer Deidre Mengedoht was killed in a wreck while on the job on Christmas Eve in 2018.
Conrad said the community’s outpouring of support has helped ease the pain of the department’s losses.
“When a police officer or civilian employee loses their life it’s a tragic, tragic thing. But this community always steps up and does their part to say thank you and acknowledge that loss," he said. "And that says something special about Louisville.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.