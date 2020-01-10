Virginia police coming to Louisville to recruit LMPD officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Reports that a record number of officers have resigned from the Louisville Metro Police Department has now spread to other states.
The Chesterfield Police Department in Virginia will be in Louisville next week recruiting officers. They are setting up shop blocks away from LMPD’s headquarters.
A flyer advertising the event states their starting salary is $47,000 per year, which is $10,000 more than LMPD pays new officers.
A series of exclusive Wave 3 News Troubleshooter investigations exposed for the first time how the department was struggling to keep its officers. It was found that more than 10 percent of the LMPD force had either quit or retired within one year.
Several officers who spoke to WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters stated it was low morale within LMPD that drove them away. Others cited the fact that neighboring departments are offering higher salaries.
