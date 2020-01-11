Boil advisory lifted in Milton after broken water main

By Shellie Sylvestri | January 8, 2020 at 6:13 PM EST - Updated January 10 at 7:06 PM

MILTON, Ky. (WAVE) – The boil advisory in the City of Milton has been lifted, per Milton Water & Sewer Billing Clerk Sue Craig.

No contamination was found following a water main break on Jan. 8.

Previous story (Jan. 8, 2020 6:13 p.m.):

The Milton Water & Sewer Department has issued a boil water advisory for customers who live on Detmer Lane, 1111 to 3876 Liberty Rd., Race Track Road, Queens Lane, Kruse Lane, and 4134 to 4798 Coopers Bottom Rd.

A water main break prompted the advisory.

According to Milton Water & Sewer Billing Clerk Sue Craig, customers in the affected area will be under the boil water advisory until the water is tested and cleared of any contaminates.

