FORECAST: Prepare for strong wind! Saturday brings an Alert Day

- 1-3″ of rain Friday-Saturday with flash flooding and river flooding concerns
- Wind gusts up to 55 mph on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You can expect scattered showers to continue tonight along with gusty winds. Temperatures stay warm overnight, hovering in the upper 50s and low 60s and will rise toward sunrise.
Winds will begin to ramp up Saturday morning. Gusts to 55 mph look possible for some. Record highs in the 70s before the system approaches from the west. We should experience the strongest between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Power outages are possible. Rain ends across the region but it stays windy as colder air rolls in. Lows will tumble into the 30s Saturday.
Skies become partly sunny on Sunday as cooler air remains. Highs max out near 50°.
