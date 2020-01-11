12 graduate Salvation Army culinary program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Ten weeks ago, 12 men and women began a journey to pursue their passions for cooking. Friday, the students graduated from the Salvation Army's Chefs for Success Culinary Arts Training Program.
Each student has their own background and story to tell with a common love of standing over the stove and serving up something delicious.
The program is free for the students and was developed in 2005 to provide a career path to help people get out of poverty.
Samuel Ford, one of Friday’s graduates, has an idea of what he wants to do with his life following the program.
“Hopefully start a catering business,” he said. “So, get with one of the colleagues and see if we can get something started together, and [I] also want to help people with disabilities get better nutrition for themselves.”
The graduating class was the last of three 10-week cooking class sessions offered every year.
