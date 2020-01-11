Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Myles Turner set season highs with 27 points and 14 rebounds, and the short-handed Indiana Pacers withstood a huge effort by Zach LaVine to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-105. The Pacers overcame 43 points by LaVine and escaped with the victory after Chicago rallied from 16 down to four in the closing minutes. T.J. Warren scored 17 for Indiana after being fined $25,000 by the NBA for an altercation with Miami's Jimmy Butler on Wednesday night. The Bulls lost their sixth straight. It is their worst skid since a 10-game slide in December and January last season.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 17 points and Bryce Golden had 14 as No. 6 Butler held Providence scoreless for the first 6 1/2 minutes and held on to win 70-58. Jordan Tucker scored 17 points for the Bulldogs, who have won six in a row. Alpha Diallo scored 21 points for Providence. The Bulldogs improved to 15-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big East. They have won six in a row. Providence fell to 10-7 and 3-1.
CHICAGO (AP) — Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls because of a sore left knee. The team's leading scorer at 18 points per game, Sabonis was inactive after coach Nate McMillan said he would play. The knee has been bothering him the last few days. Guard Malcolm Brogdon missed his fifth straight game, this time because of strep throat after sitting out the previous four with a sore lower back.
NEW YORK (AP) — Miami's Jimmy Butler was fined $35,000 and Indiana's T.J. Warren $25,000 by the NBA, two days after their altercation in the Heat's victory in Indianapolis. The NBA noted that Butler escalated the situation on social media after the game. Warren made an obscene gesture after his ejection. Warren grabbed Butler by the left arm and spun him around as Butler went for a potential layup with 6:29 remaining in the third quarter. They chest-bumped and were separated by referees. Both players received technical fouls. Seven seconds later, Butler was called for an offensive foul for putting his shoulder into Warren's chest. It was upgraded to a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review. Warren was ejected after getting his second technical foul for taunting after applauding the call.