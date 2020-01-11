Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner

An airport employee looks at the tributes inside Borispil international airport outside in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, for the flight crew of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran. Iran on Friday denied Western allegations that one of its own missiles downed a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed outside Tehran, and called on the U.S. and Canada to share any information they have on the crash, which killed all 176 people on board. (Source: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
January 10, 2020 at 10:57 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 12:08 AM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iranian state TV, citing a military statement, says the country ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard.

The statement came Saturday morning. It blames “human error” for the shootdown.

The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces.

Iran had denied for several days that a missile downed the aircraft. But then the U.S. and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believe Iran shot down the aircraft.

