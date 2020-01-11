Ireland Army Health Clinic moving to new space, adjusting hours temporarily

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) – The Ireland Army Health Clinic is scheduled to open its new facility next to its current location on Jan. 22, but it will have cut hours and availability for three days before the grand opening.
Jan. 16:
- Clinic is open regular business hours except for the pharmacy and behavioral health departments
- Radiology will only provide limited services
- Pharmacy transactions will be completed at Binter Street Pharmacy
Jan. 17:
- Physical Therapy will be open regular business hours
- All other services are open 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Radiology will only provide limited services
The entire clinic is closed on Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Jan. 21 for the health clinic’s move.
The grand opening of the new Ireland Army Health Clinic is Jan. 22 at 200 Brule Street, Building 871.
