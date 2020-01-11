Leslie County deputy shot, two people in custody

MIDDLE FORK, Ky. (WAVE) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office has taken two people into custody after a deputy was shot Saturday morning in the Middle Fork area.
According to reports from WYMT, a deputy was shot in the Middle Fork area around 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The deputy was transported to University of Kentucky Medical Center. There has been no update on injuries at the moment.
Leslie County Sheriff’s Office later said that two people were in custody in connection to the shooting, with one suspect being hospitalized. A third suspect is still on the run.
Governor Andy Beshear sent a tweet Saturday afternoon with a message on behalf of the deputy and thanking all the men and women in law enforcement for placing their lives on the line every day.
