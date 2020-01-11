Police searching for Christian County inmate who escaped on work release

Wayne Eldridge Weeks, 38, from Mt. Olivet, had escaped while on work release at the Senior Citizen’s Center in Hopkinsville. (Source: Christian County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt | January 11, 2020 at 3:57 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 3:57 PM

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is asking for assistance in locating an inmate who escaped from the Christian County Detention Center while on work release.

Police in Madisonville received a call from the Christian County Detention Center on Friday night at 10:15 p.m. stating that Wayne Eldridge Weeks, 38, from Mt. Olivet, had escaped while on work release at the Senior Citizen’s Center in Hopkinsville.

Weeks is described as a white male with brown eyes, about six foot tall and weighing at 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a turquoise short sleeved t-shirt, dark blue lightweight jacket and jeans. He has a tattoo of a Celtic knot on his right wrist, a Grateful Dead symbol on his right arm, a Grateful Dead dancing bears tattoo on his left forearm, along with various other tattoos on his right and left calves.

He is booked for charges of receiving stolen property under $10,000, two counts of bail jumping first degree, and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. Callers can remain anonymous.

