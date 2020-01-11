Soldier surprises family by coming home to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local soldier who has been away from his family for too long had a sweet homecoming on Friday. Army Specialist Michael Lamar returned from a year of deployment in South Korea.
Lamar is a Geospatial Engineer, also known as a 12-Yankee, which means he makes specialized maps that allow commanders to visualize the battlefield.
He wanted to do something special for his 6-year-old daughter who he’s not seen since this last summer when he visited home for just a few days.
When Lamar returned home Friday during an assembly at Central High School, not only was his daughter surprised but so was his 15-year-old sister.
“When he was gone, when he first leave, I was like, I don’t really don’t be caring," Lacrissa Lamar, Michael Lamar’s sister, said. "'Cause it’s like, I see him every day, it’s okay. But with everything that’s going on, I’m just glad that he made it back safely”
Specialist Lamar will be home for the next couple of weeks and will then ship out to Fort Drum in New York.
