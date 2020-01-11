Southern Indiana Pride pushes Jeffersonville to pass fairness ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A special announcement was made from Southern Indiana Pride on Friday about pushing for fairness in Jeffersonville.
Southern Indiana Pride members want the city to pass an all-inclusive, citywide fairness ordinance to protect members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination.
“We want to bring in political leaders, business owners, and faith leaders across Jeffersonville to stand up and say, ‘This isn't rocket science,’” Evan Stoner with Southern Indiana Pride said. “It's protecting people from discrimination, and that's what we want to do with this push.”
Several cities across Indiana have already taken similar steps to protect the gay community.
There will be a town hall meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Jeffersonville Public Library. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.
