Two people rescued from tree falling on home in East Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have been rescued by fire crews Saturday morning after a tree falls on their home in East Louisville.
According to a social media post from Jefferson County Fire spokesperson J.T. Yuodis, crews were called to a house on Holliswood Road around 11:00 a.m. Saturday to assist with a rescue. Two people were trapped inside as a tree fell onto their home.
Yuodis reports that both people have been rescued, the extent of their injuries is unknown at the moment.
WAVE 3 News crews are on the scene and will update the story with further details.
