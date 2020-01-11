UofL professor receives hate-filled letter, uses it to showcase multi-racial children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Pan-African Studies professor at the University of Louisville received a letter over winter break filled with racist and hateful comments.
Dr. Ricky Jones shared the letter on social media this week after returning to campus.
"I get stuff like this relatively frequently,” Jones told WAVE 3 News. “This one just happened to be a bit extreme.”
Jones said the letter was a bit different than most messages he receives because it was handwritten and mailed to him. There was a Louisville return address on the envelope, but the address is for a McDonalds. The envelope's post stamp shows it was sent from Nashville.
"So, there is no way to respond to the person," Jones said. "Quite often, I’ll ignore them anyway, but I think it's good every now and again to send these things out to the general public, so people aren't oblivious to the fact that this still exists."
The letter is filled with racial and hateful comments like "I'm betting you went to college on government aid (white's money)" and "As a race you are sub-human."
Jones said he is unphased by the language in it, but he's surprised that others are shocked by it.
He wants to use the hateful messages as a teaching moment.
“I engage race in America,” Jones said. “I don’t soft-pedal it because I think it’s the only way to get beyond it. So, if you do that, you’re going to get hate mail. You’re going to get people who don’t like you, and that’s fine. If I’m not doing something to piss people off like the person who wrote that letter, then I’m doing something wrong.”
The letter's author referenced an article Jones wrote last month.
“I said people are changing their approaches to race,” Jones explained. “Younger people across lines of race, white, black and others are going to school together, hanging out together, loving one another and producing these beautiful sun-kissed babies. So, this guy said, ‘You can show me a beautiful n-word baby, I’ll kiss your black behind.’ He didn’t use those words. So, I put out the call.”
Jones posted a picture of the letter on social media asking people to send in their pictures of their multi-racial kids and families.
Dozens of people responded using the hashtag "#RickLoveTheKids" and sharing pictures of their multi-racial families.
“The response was profound, so I’m still waiting for that butt-smooching,” Jones said. “It has yet to come, but I’m waiting for it because there are some really beautiful kids. I just don’t believe in messing with kids.”
