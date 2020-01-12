Cats’ backcourt strong as UK beats Bama

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Immanuel Quickley score 19 points while backcourt mate Ashton Hagans chipped in with 15 as Kentucky defeated Alabama 76 to 67 Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena.
Quickley, who connected on five of six three point attempts, made some key buckets in the second half to lead the Cats past the Crimson Tide.
“You know he’s a confident kid,” said UK head coach John Calipari. " What he does is he spends so much time in the gym and he expects to make them".
In the first half, Kentucky got a boost from center Nick Richards, who finished the game with a double-double of 13 and 11. UK led at intermission 45-35 as freshman Tyrese Maxey connected on a late triple to build that 10 point cushion.
In the second half, Ashton Hagans helped the Cats maintain control. Hagans who nearly missed a triple-double, drove the paint and then flipped a pass to Quickley, who drilled a trey from the corner to put Kentucky up six.
Hagans, who wound up with 15 points, nine assists and nine rebounds, then knocked down a triple with under three minutes to go to give UK a 69-62 lead.
Next up for the 12-3 Wildcats will be a Wednesday night showdown at South Carolina.
