Cyclist hit by car in PRP hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cyclist was hit by a car around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Graston Avenue and Upper Hunters Trace according to LMPD.
Bruce Smothers says he was riding his bike home from the store with his girlfriend, when they attempted to turn left onto Graston Avenue.
“I looked up to see the light turn red to make sure we were clear, because the crosswalks haven’t been working,” Smothers said. “I came across and then heard my girlfriend scream. I turn around and she was basically getting up off the ground and I had to basically chase the lady on my bicycle.”
Smothers said he caught up with the woman three streets over.
LMPD cannot confirm if she did run the red light but that she did return to the scene. Smothers said the darkness of the intersection may have had something to do with the accident.
The woman was transported to University Hospital and is expected to be all right.
LMPD says no charges are expected.
