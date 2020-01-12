Evans, Jones Lead Cards to Victory

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Dana Evans and Jazmine Jones combined for 38 points to lead No. 7 Louisville to a 75-61 win over Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon inside the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards improve to 16-1 overall and 5-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, while the Demon Deacons drop to 10-6 overall and 3-2 in conference play. With UofL down 6-5 in the first quarter, Evans made a three-pointer and followed it up with a converted and-one opportunity to spark a 14-0 UofL run. Wake Forest pulled to within 28-23 in the second quarter before the Cards went on a 10-0 run to take a 38-23 lead into the locker room at halftime. After Wake Forest pulled to within 55-47 at the end of the third stanza, the Cards outscored the Demon Deacons 20-14 in the final period to win the game, 75-61. Evans led UofL with 20 points, 13 of which were scored in the first half, for her sixth 20-point game of the season. She also added nine assists and three steals. Jones scored 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while adding six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Kylee Shook had 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks and Elizabeth Balogun had 10 points on 2-5 shooting from deep. The Cards scored 28 points off 18 Wake Forest turnovers and outscored the Demon Deacons 46-28 in the paint. Next up, the Cards head on the road to take on Boston College on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.