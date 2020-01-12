Irish battle late but Cards hold on for a 67-64 triumph

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Louisville’s Dwayne Sutton drilled a couple late three pointers to help the Louisville Cards hold off Notre Dame 67-64 on Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Indiana.
With 3:27 left to play in the game, Sutton calmly sank a triple to put his squad on top, 60 to 59. Then with 2:02 to go, he nailed another bucket from the arc to give Louisville a 65 to 62 advantage.
Sutton, who played one of his best games of the campaign, wound up with a double-double of 10 points and 14 boards.
Before the Sutton heroics, Notre Dame owned a lead of 57 to 55 following a John Mooney bucket with under seven minutes to play. Mooney led the Irish with 15 points and 19 rebounds.
In the game’s closing seconds, the Irish had possession and a chance to tie it. But Prentiss Hobbs missed a layup and after a Notre Dame rebound and then three point attempt that came after the horn , Louisville had improved its record to 13 -3 on the season.
U of L was led in scoring by Jordan Nwora who finished with 20 points while teammate Ryan McMahon added 17.
The 14th- ranked Cards will remain on the road with a Tuesday night matchup at Pittsburgh.
